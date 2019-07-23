At least 25 people died in clashes between Ethiopian security forces and activists in southern Ethiopia, hospital officials said.

The officials said security forces fired bullets during the protests across the Sidama region, BBC reported. Activists from the Sidama ethnic group were set to declare their own federal state on Thursday.

They accused the government of failing to hold a promised referendum on the issue.

The Sidama are Ethiopia’s fifth biggest ethnic group, making up 4% of the population and are mainly based in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s (SNNP) regional state.

The four bigger communities all have their own regions within Ethiopia’s ethnically based federal system.

Reports from activists and opposition groups cite a higher death toll with fatalities as high as 60, but the local acting security head, Andinet Ashenafi, warns against what he called exaggerated numbers, BBC said.

Andinet confirmed to the BBC that four people had been killed in the city of Awassa and 26 others sustained wounds. Members of other ethnic groups were also killed after being attacked by angry mobs.

Local media reported that protesters had attacked a tourist lodge, leading to 12 tourists being escorted out by troops. The internet has been blocked in parts of the south of the country since Thursday, including the main city of Awassa.