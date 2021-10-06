(NAN)

The World Food Programme (WFP) has completed its first round of food distributions to people impacted by the spread of conflict from Tigray into the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

WFP on Tuesday said it has delivered food to nearly 300,000 people in the two regions – Amhara and Afar – since August but THE situation IS still ‘dire’.

However, the distribution of supplies into Tigray are lagging behind due to various impediments to the movement of humanitarian aid, the UN agency warned.

‘It is absolutely vital that we have the full cooperation and support of all parties to the conflict so that we can reach all affected populations.

‘So that we can reach all affected populations with urgently needed food assistance before we have a humanitarian catastrophe on our hands across all of northern Ethiopia,” said Tomson Phiri, WFP spokesperson.

‘Up to seven million people across the three regions (Tigray, Amhara and Afar) are now in dire need of food assistance; 5.2 million people in Tigray and the rest are in Afar and Amhara,’ he told journalists in Geneva.

In Afar and Amhara regions, over 840,000 people (700,000 in Amhara and 140,000 in Afar) have been displaced due to the current conflict, according to the government estimates.

Since August 15, WFP has delivered food to almost 300,000 people in Amhara and Afar, while nearly 2.5 million people have been reached with food assistance in the northwest and parts of southern Tigray, Phiri said.

He noted that THE WFP aimed to reach almost 3.5 million people across all three regions; 2.7 million in Tigray, 210,000 in Amhara and up to 540,000 in Afar in the next round of distributions.

Phiri pointed out that in June, the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) – which analyses the severity of food insecurity – estimated that in Tigray up to 400,000 people would be facing famine-like conditions by now.

‘Anecdotal reports from all three regions suggest that food insecurity is on the rise,’ he said.

The food pipeline in Tigray remains ‘hand to mouth’, he said, with ‘a multitude of issues affecting the free movement of convoys.’

However, according to the WFP spokesperson, there has been positive news ‘in recent weeks security issues have been largely overcome. Five convoys – 171 trucks – entered Tigray between September 5 and 29.’

These carried a combined total of 6,150 metric tons of food and nutrition supplies.

This is enough to feed more than 360,000 people for one month. Despite these recent convoys, only 11 per cent of the humanitarian aid needed has entered the region.

Phiri told the meeting that one of the major impediments to the delivery of cargo was that the vast majority of commercial trucks were not able to return from Tigray.

However, he said that WFP has been continuing to work with commercial transporters to overcome any issues deterring the trucks from leaving. Recently ‘we’ve had more than 90 commercial trucks that have exited Tigray and are now available for movement of humanitarian aid into the region.’

But he reiterated that the combined needs of the humanitarian sector require ‘100 trucks to be arriving daily to provide food baskets of cereals pulses and vegetable oil to 210,000 people a day.’

Phiri also emphasised that while WFP has been successful in enabling 90 trucks to exit Tigray, ‘fuel stocks are running critically low.’

Pointing out that fuel is ‘vital to keep operations running and facilitating the movement of humanitarian aid into and across the region,’ he stressed that WFP needs ‘200,000 litres of fuel entering Tigray each week to keep operations running.’

