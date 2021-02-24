By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Ethiopian Airline has appointed Mrs Senait Ataklet as its Traffic and Sales Manager for Abuja, Nigeria.

Senait joined the airline in 2002 and has served the airline in different departments and positions where she acquired extensive experience in the aviation industry. She specialises in customer services and sales.

Ataklet holds a Bachelors degree in Management Information System and have earned certifications in Customer Services and Aviation Management.

She led the airline’s holiday product development team in Addis Ababa before her posting to Abuja.

At Addis Ababa, she contributed to the development of the department, combining the airline and tourism industry. She proved herself as an expert on sales for inbound and outbound trip packages attracting different types of visitors to new and existing destinations.

Ethiopian airlines is known for empowering women and she will be the second woman to man the Abuja station.

She brings her passion for tourism to the capital of Nigeria hoping to take “Connecting Africa to the world” to a higher level. Her vision is to ‘make a difference in development of our nations.’ She hopes to grow tourism into Nigeria and from Nigeria by combining her experience in tourism and aviation.

Ethiopian flies to Abuja and Lagos only since the end of the lockdown. It has been flying to Nigeria since 1960 and is the first airline to bring the B787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 to Abuja.

When tha Abuja airport was closed for repairs in 2017, it was the only international airline to fly to Kaduna. It became the first airline qllowed to fly into the new Abuja airport when the runway was reopened.