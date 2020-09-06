Chinelo Obogo

Ethiopian airline will link Nigeria to its global network of over 70 destinations from September 7, 2020 and cities that are open for flights include Toronto, Washington DC, Chicago, Newark, London, Paris, and Manchester.

Flights will commence from Abuja on the 7th and Lagos on the 8th. Abuja will be served with the Airbus A350 every day while Lagos will be served with B777 Aircraft four times weekly. During the Lockdown Ethiopian Airlines handled evacuation flights from America on behalf the Nigerian government and also to America for the American government.

Before the closure of the airspace, Ethiopian Airlines maintained flights to Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Kano but will be flying to only Lagos and Abuja as the approved airports for now. The Airline said it will be providing world class services to passengers while respecting the rules and protocols imposed by the countries.