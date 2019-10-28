After 18 years, Ethiopian Airline will resume flight to Athens, Greece effective December 13, 2019, making it its 20th destination in Europe. The thrice weekly flight to Athens will be operated by the ultra-modern B787 dreamliner.

Regarding the flight service to Athens, Group CEO of the airline, Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “We are delighted to return to Athens, Greece with direct services. With our direct flight, Greece will be closer to Africa than ever before and to the rest of our global network. Athens will serve as a key destination on our ever-expanding European network and offers global tourists an oppourtunity to explore the majestic country.

“ As one of the world’s oldest and historic cities, the city enjoys a high level of tourism from visitors across the world. Hence, the resumption of the service to Athens will help meet the exponential demand from global tourists, as well as provide them with more connectivity options within our extensive global network.”

With the inclusion of Athens, Ethiopian Airlines’ international network reaches 126.