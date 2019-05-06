Ethiopian Airlines says it has concluded preparations for the launch of thrice weekly flight to Marseille, France as from July 2, 2019.

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said the decision was taken given the demand by passengers from over 60 African destinations to have a flight that hooks them directly from the continent to Marseille instead of Paris.

“We’ve been flying to Paris since 1971, more than 48 years, so we are not new to the market in France, but we are very happy to expand our services closer to the customer in Marseille now,” said GebreMariam. “Marseille is the second-largest city of France and main city of the historical province.

“It gives us great pleasure to launch flights to Marseille, connecting France’s second largest city to the over 60 African destinations we serve, through our hub Addis Ababa.The connectivity we are establishing between Europe and Africa is facilitating trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people ties and we will keep on opening new routes to all corners of the world bringing Africa ever closer to the rest of the world,” he added.

Marseille marks Ethiopian’s 20th destination in Europe.