By Chinelo Obogo

Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed reports that it operated special flights at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, on Monday, April 6, 2021, as part of the gradual process of reopening the airport.

The airline’s General Manager, Nigeria, Shimeles Arage, said Ethiopian is one of the airlines that operates into MAKIA and the only international airline that operates to Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu since it was gazetted as an international airport and that it plans to resume flights in both airports once the new terminals are officially declared open for operations.

This confirms earlier reports that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 rescinded its decision to resume international flights at Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu airports.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in March 2020 ordered the suspension of international flights to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, though domestic flights later resumed in September 2020. The Federal Government later approved the reopening of flights in batches beginning with Lagos and Abuja international airports.