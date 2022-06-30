By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Ethiopian Airlines have launched new destinations in Athens in Greece, Chennai in India, Damman in Saudi Arabia, Jakarta in Indonesia and Bahrain.

Starting from July 1, these new routes would be added to the airline’s 127 international destinations and this comes as the airline has opened a five-star terminal hotel inside the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Ethiopian Airlines General Manager for Nigeria, Shimeles Arage, said travellers who need a pre-flight freshen up or those with shorter stopovers can use the hotel’s 24-hour spacious, pet-friendly rooms and suites with luxury bedding, and flat-screen TVs.

He also revealed that the hotel is located within the airport terminal building and only a maximum of one-night stay is permitted due to government regulations but that once guests check-in at the hotel, they cannot leave the premises.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.