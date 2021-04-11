By Chinelo Obogo

Ethiopian Airlines has assured passengers of its planned return to Enugu and Kano Airports once the new terminals are officially declared open for operations.

The airline’s General Manager in Nigeria, Shimeles Arage, said that on April 6, Ethiopian Airlines operates a special flight to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) as part of the gradual process of reopening the airport. He said the airline is the only operator that flies to Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu since it was upgraded as an international airport. It is also one of the airlines that operates into Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano.

He said when the Abuja airport was closed for repairs the airline was the only international airline that flew to the alternative airport in Kaduna. “Ethiopian Airline is eager to provide our passengers with our traditional world class service in the most technically advanced aircraft in the world. Ethiopian is the first airline to bring the B787 Dreamliner to all the 4 airports in Nigeria. It was also the first to bring the Airbus A350 to Nigeria.

“Before the Covid19 lockdown Ethiopian Airlines operated to 4 airports in Nigeria. Since the gradual reopening of the airspace in Nigeria only Lagos and Abuja airports were allowed for international flights. With the completion of the new airport terminals and further improvements in Covid19 situation in Nigeria the Federal Government has announced a phased reopening of Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt Airports for international flights. Ethiopian Airlines will soon announce schedules for flight operations to Enugu and Kano,” Arage said.