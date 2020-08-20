Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Following the announcement by the Federal Government saying that evacuations from Nigeria will end on August 25, Ethiopian Airlines has said that it will be undertaking its last evacuation flight out of Nigeria on Friday, August 21.

The airlines said in a statement that it will only resume normal operations when restrictions are lifted

‘As the government of Nigeria has fixed August 25th as the last day for evacuation flights from Nigeria, Africa’s largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines, will be doing its last evacuation flight out of Nigeria on Friday the 21st of August.

‘The Nigerian government and the American government have relied on the services of the airline to evacuate their citizens from Lagos, Houston, Abuja and Newark.

‘The airline is planning to resume regular operations when Nigeria officially opens its airports for international flights,’ the airline said.