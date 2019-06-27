Ethiopian Airlines Group has been honored as the ‘Best Airline in Africa’ for the third consecutive year at the Skytrax 2019 World Airlines awards in Paris, France, on June 18, 2019. Additionally, Ethiopian won ‘Best Business Class in Africa’ and ‘Best Economy Class in Africa’ at the award ceremony.

Regarding the awards, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said, “We are glad to have been named the ‘Best Airline in Africa’, ‘Best Business Class in Africa’ and ‘Best Economy Class in Africa’ which are determined based on the votes of travellers. I would like to sincerely thank first and foremost our global customers for the strong and consistent vote of confidence. Thanks to the entire colleagues at Ethiopian, who always make extraordinary efforts to delight their customers. We have grown to more than 120 destinations worldwide with 115 ultra-modern fleet, offering excellent connectivity with one of the best travel experiences that helped us become the best airline in Africa and one of the front-runners in the world.

“As a customer-focused and market-driven airline, we always strive to meet and exceed customers’ expectations through our signature service and world-class products.” Skytrax is the most prestigious global air transport rating organization that conducts the world’s largest annual airline passenger satisfaction survey where customers make their own personal choices as to which airline they consider to be the best. Ethiopian Airlines is a multi-award winning airline and has previously received Skytrax World Airline award for Best Airline Staff in Africa, two times and ‘Best Airline in Africa’, ‘Best Business Class in Africa’ and ‘Best Economy Class in Africa’ 2018.”

While much has evolved in the industry, Ethiopian has stood the test of time and achieved most of its overarching goals, going halfway through its projected 15-year plan, Vision 2025. Ethiopian is now expanding its footprint to underserved global destinations and is serving global travelers with its signature Africa’s flavored Ethiopian hospitality onboard and in the air. True to form, the airline has also continued pushing the frontiers of aviation technology with the 21st century new-generation fleet.