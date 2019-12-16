The Chief Executive Officer for Ethiopian Airlines Group, Tewolde GebreMariam has been recognised as ‘Airline Executive of the Year’ at the annual Global Aviation Awards for Excellence organised by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) in Malta on 5th December 2019.

GebreMariam won the award for his influence, strategic thinking and innovative direction for the growth of Ethiopian Airlines. Commenting on the accolade, GebreMariam said: “I am honored to have received the award and I sincerely thank CAPA for the recognition. We at Ethiopian have achieved greater milestones as one family. I want to dedicate this award to my colleagues: more than 16,000 brave men and women around the world who always challenge themselves to soar higher with the mind-set that every step they take can become new history and milestone in today’s 21st century aviation business.”

CAPA Chairman, Peter Harbison, said: “GebreMariam has become a giant in African aviation over the past decades. He has guided a marginal airline into becoming a major global force, with a modern fleet and a world class operation. This past year he was challenged following the MAX accident but emerged with an even stronger reputation. We are proud to present him with this award and look forward to him continuing to lead the airline to even greater heights.”