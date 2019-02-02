Ethiopian Sintayehu Legese has won the 2019 edition of the Lagos Marathon after reaching the finish line at a time of 2:17:26. Kenya’s Joshua Kipkorir came second in a time of 2:18:14secs while Ethiopian, Yegon William with the time of 2:19:02secs came third position.

In the female category, Dinke Messeret of Ethiopia won with 2:47:58secs, while her compatriot Herepa Alemnshe came second with a time of 2:49:01secs.

Julian Okoro, won the female category of wheelchair race. And she says her target is the number one spot in the global wheelchair race.

Okoro, who could not contain her joy after emerging champion in the female category of the race, told the News Agency of Nigeria on the sidelines of the marathon that coming tops was unbelievable.

“I can’t say how I am feeling right now, I am very happy indeed for this feat. I was not expecting it at all though I had lots of preparation towards the race.

“I can’t believe that running this race will fetch me N1 million and a plot of land, this is quite unbelievable to me.

“It is not that I planned to win the race, but as the race progresses, I kept on telling myself that I can do it, and now, it is a reality.

“I know that there are several others who have more advantage than I do because they have more sophisticated wheelchairs, but God gave me strength,” she said.

Okoro, an Ebonyi indigene, said she would love to rule the world, adding that her next target was to win gold at the Tokyo 2020, Paralympics.

“I have won this and my target is never to look back until I become the next world champion. I am targeting the gold at the Paralympics.

“I have sponsored myself for this race, but the government gave me the opportunity of becoming the champion, maybe I will get more support in my quest at becoming the world champion,” she said.