By Emma Jemegah

For the third time in eight editions, Ethiopians have emerged winners of the men and women’s titles after Jasin Hadi (29.05) and Anchinaiu Dessie outran their Kenyan challengers Saturday in Okpekpe.

Hadi’s 29.95s clocking is the third fastest winning time in the history of the race. He won ahead of Kenyan duo of Elvis Cheboi (29.20s) and Bereket Nego (29.30s).

For his effort, Hadi went home with the $13,000 top prize money.

In the women’s race, Dessie’s 33.09s effort fetched her $13,000. For the Nigerians in the race, Ismael Sadjo (31.12s) and Rose Akusho (36.40s) came home first respectively.

Mike Itemuagbor, organiser of the race expressed joy at the successful conduct of the race. “After a COVID-19 induced two year absence, the race has successfully come back bigger,” said a delighted Itemuagbor.

Philips Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State who ran in the VIP race also expressed delight with the turnout of athletes, officials and the locals.

“The race is a World Athletics elite label event and I am happy it is back again,” said Shaibu who reiterated that the state government and organisers of the race are determined to raise the standard of the event.

“This is the first race in Africa to be granted a label status by World Athletics which makes it one of the world class races across the globe.”

