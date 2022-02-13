While Ulfata Gelata claimed the first position in the men’s race, his compatriot Dagne Siranesh Yirga finished ahead of all the other runners in the women’s category.

Geleta who finished as the first runner-up at last year’s edition moved up this time to emerge as the proud winner of the $30,000 first price money.

Though the Ethiopian’s winning time of 2.11.54 sec was short of the Course Record set in the 2020 edition, it is the second-fastest ever in the history of the annual 42km road race.

The Kenyan duo of David Barmasai and Emmanuel Naibei settle for second and third places respectively.

Barmasai and Naibei went home with $20,000 and $15,000, respectively for their efforts at this year’s race.

