From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NENYLC) on Saturday hailed the courage of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, which on Friday nullified Section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

The NENYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, made its position known in a statement signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and head of the coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

The group said it was clear from the beginning that the controversial section was conceived to witch hunt appointees of the government.

The statement read: