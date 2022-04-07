From Gyang Bere, Jos

A coalition of ethnic nationalities from Plateau Northern Senatorial District has staged a peaceful protest over the unabated killing of farmers by herdsmen in Miango community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The protest, which commenced at about 7am, yesterday, also had in attendance the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Youth and women wing, who converged at the new Government House, Rayfield, Jos, to express their displeasure over the killings.

It was learned that several communities in Miango had suffered unabated attack on the past few days, leading to the death of several people and destruction of food crops and properties. The National President, Irigwe Youth Movement, Ezekiel Peter Bini, who spoke during the protest, called on government to show commitment to securing life and property in Plateau State, particularly the Irigwe nation who have suffered untold hardship.

He said the continuous killings have forced the Irigwe people and other groups in Plateau to come out in protest, to let the government and the world know how bad the situation has become. The youths in a statement read by Ezekiel Peter Bini, said: “We are deeply concerned about continued killings, insecurity, deplorable and degenerating living condition of native Christian communities and villages in crisis affected area, especially in Irigwe of Bassa LGA and other local government areas, such as Jos North, Jos South, Riyom, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi, where children, women and other unarmed residents have been left to terrorism onslaughts daily carried out by Fulani militias.