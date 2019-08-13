Magnus Eze, Enugu

An international humanitarian organisation, De Norsemen Kclub International (DNKI) has tasked Nigerians to shun ethnic profiling, noting that it was a big threat to national cohesion.

The group urged people to see the diversity of the country as an advantage by playing up the strengths in diversity and playing down the weaknesses.

In a Sallah message to Nigerians, the group therefore, appealed to Nigerians of all faith and tribes to embrace peace, tolerance and sacrifice in the bid to build a very strong, united and virile nation.

International President of DNKI, Dr Adeshola Giwa, in a statement obtained in Enugu, on Tuesday, noted that every nation has its own peculiar challenges, but “we should draw inspiration from USA, who had seen a lot of gun-related violence and shooting lately and they have been able to convert their differences into workable strengths.

“De Norsemen Kclub International which is actively operational in over 26 states of the federation and 30 countries of the world, believes and works for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria. Besides, as an international humanitarian organisation, working assiduously for the uplift of humanity, we discourage in totality anything that is divisive and capable of creating humanitarian challenges in Nigeria.

“On this note, therefore, we call on all institutions and organs of government as well as religious organisations to rise up to the challenges of eradicating all forms acrimony, religious rivalry and intolerance.

“In the spirit of this holy celebration, De Norsemen Kclub International condemns every form of ethnic profiling and campaign of violence in the body polity of our dear country. We also call on the security agencies to build a workable synergy that can end every form of insecurity and crime in Nigeria.”