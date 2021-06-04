From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, lamented the spate of insecurity in recent times. He said it has taken an alarming dimension with killings, kidnappings and wanton attacks on public facilities becoming daily events in many parts of the country.

He stated this at Blueprint Newspapers’ Governor of the Year 2020, held in Abuja, yesterday.

Lawan, while speaking on insecurity, said: “While government is forthright and unrelenting in its efforts to contain the security challenges, the crisis is certainly being aggravated by people cynically projecting our ethnic, religious, cultural and geographical diversities as the primary cause of political instability and social insecurity in Nigeria.”

On the ongoing constitution review exercise, the Senate president disclosed that the National Assembly had received hundreds of memoranda from across the country and many bills proposed for consideration.

He said the exercise seeks to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions, such as the Legislature and the Judiciary at the national and subnational levels, the local government system, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Civil Societies.

He explained that the move would check abuses and strife responsible for holding back the development of Nigeria’s economy and polity.