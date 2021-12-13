Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has said those who predicate leadership positions on ethnicity and religious backgrounds rather than on competence and capacity were only promoting inefficiency and failure.

Obi, told newsmen in Agulu, Anambra State, after his meeting with the envoy from British High Commission led by Head of the Political Desk, Aneesah Islam, that continued recruitment of people for leadership positions on any basis other than competence would continue to produce a crop of incompetent leaders who are incapable of developing the nation.

He expressed support for zoning of some political offices to ensure fairness and equity, arguing that each zone has competent people capable of developing the nation.

He said Nigeria has continued to go from bad to worse due to the failure of leadership in the country.

“Insecurity and criminality have worsened under this administration. Nigeria is more divided than it has ever been. Mediocrity is now celebrated above meritocracy. The standard of living is worsening everyday, with soaring inflation and poverty rate. All these are happening because we have leaders who gained access to power through ethnic and religious sentiments rather than competence and past records of success.”

Obi also condemned what he described as ‘transactional politics’ in Nigeria, which manifests more during elections. He said the undesirable culture of vote-buying and other electoral vices that play out during elections must be stamped out in future elections if true democracy would find its place in the country.

