From Fred Ezeh and Vikky Uba, Abuja

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has stated that unless every injustice done to any Nigerian is frowned upon, irrespective of the ethnic or religious group, Nigeria’s security challenges will not see its end.

Archbishop Kaigama said this on Friday in Abuja, while addressing journalists at the 2021 General Assembly of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, with the theme, “Ministerial and Pastoral Collaboration”.

According to him, “we always see things in terms of this tribe or this religion is being killed and that is why our problem never ends. It is not just Christians who are being killed. Nigerians are being killed and that is the worry. Our problem is that we don’t seem to stress that.

“When we are bitter and concerned that Nigerians are being killed, no matter from which tribe or religion, we fight and make sure justice is done. Then we are heading somewhere. But we don’t do that. Instead, we retreat into our conclave and begin to play the tribal or religious card. It is not helping us. That is why this crisis will not stop”.

Kaigama also urged federal and state government to learn from the church when giving public appointments by ensuring that the appointees come from various geopolitical zones, so as to minimize friction and mistrust.

He said: “The church is trying her best as you can see from this assembly. People from different tribes are here and we want to integrate. We want to make sure that we understand ourselves. Government should learn from this”.

The cleric further enjoined Christian faithful to serve as good examples in the society by fostering harmonious relationships, even in the midst of diversities.

He said: “Our unity of purpose should serve as a model to public life; where political, ethnic, social and economic diversities have become the sources of conflict.

“We must learn to grow beyond cultural and ethnic barriers that tend to create walls of division rather than create bridges of love. Our multicultural diversities and unique gifts and talents should make us to be truly one.

“It is our task to teach the society to discard the language of war, discrimination, superiority, hatred, etc, and to move from conflict to communion.

“We are the light of the world. Jesus has shown us that clearly. So we must show that by our deeds.”

