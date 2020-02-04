Linus Oota, Lafia

Unless urgent steps are taken by the Nasarawa state government and security operatives in the state, a bloody tribal conflict might soon erupt in the north-central state.

Already heavy tension is brewing in Amudu community owned by the Tiv farmers in Giza development area of Keana local government of the state and the chairman of Obi local government Mr Iyimoga Oyigye as well as his traditional ruler HRH Umaru Elegu Abu II.

The two officials are accused of forcefully confiscating Tiv farmlands in Amudu community measuring about 1,000 hectares of land threatening to deal with any Tiv farmer who attempt to farm there during this year farming season.

According to a petition which they submitted yesterday to the state commissioner of police and copied other relevant authorities and a copy made available to our correspondent in Lafia. The petition was signed by the leader of the Amudu community Mr John Mbakuuv and 5 other leaders.

Our correspondent gathered that the situation is presently raising dust as the Tiv community in the area have vowed not to submit their ancestral farm lands to the council chairman and the traditional ruler.

The petition read in part “we the undersigned members of the Amudu community write, on behalf of our peace-loving people to formally complain about the planned forceful takeover of farm lands belonging to our community by the Executive chairman of Obi council Iyimoga Oyigye in collaboration with His Royal Highness, Umaru Elegu Abu II.

“This deliberate move by the Council chairman and the Sangari Giza to cause confusion and possibly result to crisis all started when the chairman approach our community recently, laying claim on our farm lands measuring about 1000 hectares of land.

“The council chairman further claimed that our farm lands had been donated to him by the Sangari Giza , it is on the basis of the impending security threat posed by the action of the duo that we, as a peace loving community wish to formally lodge this complain and at the same time alert your office of the security threat posed by this action of the two personalities if urgent steps are not taken.

“It is on record that the Amudu community of Giza development area bordering Obi LGA have been existing for over a 100 years now without any individual or group coming to lay claim of ownership of our farmland until the recent I’ll motivated move by the chairman and his cohorts to cause unnecessary tension in the area” the petition read

Speaking after submitting the petition to the state commissioner of police Mr Mbakuuv said “we are here to lodge a complaint against the mindless , barbaric and deliberate attempts by the Council chairman of Obi LG and his traditional ruler to create war between the Tiv and Alago people of Nasarawa state.

“We are citizens of Nasarawa state and genuine owners of our farmlands which is our only source of income, we can’t fold our hands to see the LG chair take over our land using the powers of his office , we want the state government and commissioner of police to call him to order” he said

He warm that the peaceful disposition of the Tiv people might soon give way to anger and resistance.