From Fred Itua, Abuja

A group of ethnic youth leaders, the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC), said it has uncovered what it described as an organised plot to discredit the new cash withdrawal limits recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The group identified politicians who have stolen from the nation’s treasury as those behind the plot.

The NEYLC is made up of Oduduwa Youths Movement, South South Youths groups, Northern Youth groups, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Middle belt and South West Youths groups.

The Ethnic Youth leaders made their position known in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by Comrade Abang.

The youth leaders claimed that they are aware that huge money has been mobilised in foreign currency to execute the plot.

Hw said: “Ethnic youth leaders have uncovered a well orchestrated plot to discredit the CBN’s cash withdrawal limits by politicians with stolen funds.

“These politicians with ill-gotten wealth are clearly not comfortable with the apex bank’s plan to get the system sanitised, hence their decision to frustrate the plan by all means.

“Their plans include moves to attack and undermine President Buhari govt’s cash withdrawal limit beginning from next week.

“To achieve their devilish aim, these rogue politicians have mobilised $2million to fight cash limit policy next week.

“We urge security agencies, including anti-graft bodies to b on the lookout for these persons who will be moving money around for this satanic assignment. All of them must be apprehended and brought to book.”