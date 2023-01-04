From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A group of ethnic youth leaders under the aegis of the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC) has landed the judgment of an Abuja High Court, barring the Department of State Services (DSS) from arresting and detaining the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over alleged terrorism financing.

The group, which consists of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, gave the commendation in a statement by

the Head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiama.

The NEYLC described the judgment as commendable, noting that it has gone to reinforce the belief that the judiciary is the ” hope of the common man.”

It added that “this judgment has further proved that the judiciary is indeed the last hope of the common man.

“The court verdict is not only a landmark one, it is legendary and commendable.

“We urge the DSS and its leadership to allow common sense to prevail and obey the court judgment to the letter.

“They must, in respect for the judiciary and the nation’s constitution, desist from harassing Dr Emefiele. They must allow him to concentrate on his national assignment and deliver on the lofty reforms of the apex bank,” it stated.