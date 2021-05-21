From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has identified religious and tribal sentiments as factors inhibiting Nigeria from exploiting its abundant potential to be a great nation.

“The opportunities are here in Nigeria even in the remotest parts of this country,” Masari said adding “we should all take responsibility for our failure.”

The governor stated this, yesterday, when the presidential visitation panel to the Federal College of Education, Katsina, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House.

“If you are entering an office, the first thing that comes to your mind is where the person you are going to see comes from, or what religion he professes, instead of thinking that you are going to meet a Nigerian to discuss the collective interest of the nation. That is our big problem because we have this tribal and religious mentality which engenders tribal suspicion and religious suspicion.”