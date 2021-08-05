From Magnus Eze, Enugu

One of the top governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had protested against the manner the party’s primary election for the forthcoming Anambra poll was handled, Chief Ben Etiaba, has dumped the party.

Of the 12 other aspirants who slugged it out with Senator Andy Uba; Etiaba, Chidozie Nwankwo and Jeff Onyejegbu, have reportedly quit the party.

However, National Coordinator of Progressive Movement for Peace (PMP), an arm of the APC, Emeka Nnebedum, had earlier in the week, boasted that their exit would not jeopardize the chances of the party in the elections.

Several stakeholders have decried the APC’s controversial nomination process, raising fears that more aspirants may leave the party in the State.

Etiaba’s resignation from the APC was announced August 4; he picked the ticket of another party and is slated to unveil his new platform and running mate at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

In a statement on Thursday, he said his Governorship campaign will formerly commence on August 8, with a flag-off rally in Awka in two weeks.

“Having resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress, I do wish APC well, just as I acknowledge and thank the party for availing me the opportunity to ventilate my political aspiration on their platform,” he said.

