David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Former governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etiaba, recently visited the Diocesan Special Education Centre (DCC) Nnewi, with lots of gift items and cash to celebrate with the pupils and management of the school.

Etiaba said it had been her practice even before she became governor to visit places that needed succour to make her impact felt. She explained that she had always asked God to bless her to be a blessing to others.

The former governor, who became emotional at the sight of pupils of the centre with various physical challenges, said that she brought pupils from her own private school to see others with challenges to be able to appreciate God’s kindness.

“You look at them to see what God has done for you as a healthy person. I looked around and thanked God that there are people who have dedicated themselves to look after these children. God will pay you back.

“No one ever believed that a primary school teacher like me would become a governor. The day God created you was the day He established what you would be. And if you do not finish the assignment, you will not go. God will pay you back,” she said.

Earlier, Venerable Dr. A.A. Dike, who represented the Bishop of the Diocese, Nnewi Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd. Ndubuisi Obi, thanked Etiaba for remembering the less privileged and pupils at the centre. He said that God would reward her abundantly.

In an address of welcome by Rev. Canon Dan Oguezue, the school manager, and Mrs. Nneka Nkwo, head teacher, the management expressed appreciation to the former governor for her concern. The school also showed gratitude to the bishop who it said had the intention to relocate the school to a bigger, better, permanent site soon.

The management gave a testimony that Etiaba had been in the business of caring for the less privileged, widows, widowers, prison inmates, physically challenged persons and had been awarding scholarship to indigent students in Anambra State.

“We are so grateful for your coming to celebrate with us, the special need children. Mama Anambra, your coming to our school will definitely bring a lot of blessings to our individual lives and that of the school entirely,” the statement by the management partly noted.

Items presented to the pupils were bags of rice and other food items; plastic wares; toiletries; clothing; curtains and various kinds of drugs to remedy some sicknesses.

One of the physically challenged pupils at the centre, Ibeto Kosy, on behalf of others, prayed for Etiaba. He asked God to give her long life and to replenish the source from where the donations had been brought.

Apart from the representative of the Bishop, other priests were present at the event. They included the immediate past secretary to the Diocese, Ven Dr Godwin Agba, the Director Education and Social Development, Nnewi North Council Area, Mrs Ebere Chukwudozie and the Assistant Board Chairman, Diocesan Special Education Centre, (DSEC), Sir Felix Okechukwu.