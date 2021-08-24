Governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Chief Ben Etiaba, has sought the blessing of elder statesman and former governor of the state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

This is as the governorship hopeful said that the state needed to get back to the era of visionary and dogged leadership as epitomized by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, during his administration as governor of the state.

Etiaba during his courtesy visit to consult with Ezeife on his governorship aspiration held a discussion with the elder statesman.

According to Etiaba, he also held talks with the ex-governor on the problems currently facing Anambra and the way forward for the state and her people.

Daily Sun gathered that he told his host that Anambra was in great need of a selfless and dedicated leader who will pull the state from the brink and launch it on the path of strategic development and progress.

“Anambra needs next, a selfless servant with his eyes on the details, as our next governor. We truly are ‘The Light of the Nation’ “, Etiaba said.

Elsewhere, Etiaba extolled the era of Ngige noting that “Anambra State was safe then, and will be safe again under my watch if elected governor. Security remains our number one priority in any incoming government led by me.”