The PDP governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has said the result of the election was a manifestation of the people’s conviction that the PDP was the credible alternative that could provide good governace for the people.

He said it is a political party that institutionalises inclusive democracy, which gives equal opportunities to party members, as against the dominance of a cabal of political godfathers.

“Governor Obaseki is now vindicated, having taken a bold step in coming over to the PDP, a political party that cherishes the masses; that is grassroots-oriented, and that does not pander to godfatherism.”

The PDP candidate also said like their Edo neighbours, voters in Ondo State were fully prepared to exercise their inalienable right to determining who governs the state, come October 10, this year.