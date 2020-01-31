The 17th annual Aret Adams memorial lecture is set to hold on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Muson Centre, Marina, Onikan, Lagos, with Mr. Olabode Agusto, Director, Agusto & Company Limited and former Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, and Chief Donald Etiebet, former Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, as guest speaker and chairman respectively.

In a statement signed by the Programmes Coordinator of Aret Adams Foundation, Mr. Akin Jokojeje, he said this year’s lecture tagged, “Nigeria’s Economy after Oil: How Prepared Are We?” will attract expected major players and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, government officials, diplomats, financial institutions as well as captains of industry.

The Foundation, Mr. Jokojeje said, is aimed at promoting and building educational capacity and policy formulations. He disclosed that the National Energy Policy delivered to the Federal Government in April 1980 was formulated by the late Aret Adams and that it was him that re-energised negotiations that led to the successful execution of shareholders agreements for the execution of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) project in 1989, among others.

He further revealed that the Foundation has institutionalised the Aret Adams Professorial Chairs at the University of Port Harcourt in collaboration with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

The late Chief Aret Adams was a Geologist per excellence during his life time and an alumnus of the University of Ibadan. This has propelled the Foundation to be giving scholarship awards to the best selected post graduate students in Geology of the University of Ibadan on yearly basis to assist them in the pursuit of their M.Sc degree programmes. Also giving an insight into the forthcoming annual lecture, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Charles Osezua, noted that Chief Adams left behind legacy of excellence and transparency in government transactions, development through market growth, good business value, free market competition, among others, which have reflected in many lives he touched, irrespective of tribe or religion affiliations while he was alive.