Dear Sister, an engrossing movie produced by ace actor, Etinosa Idemudia, hits cinemas nationwide on Friday October 28.

Prior to the cinema release, the psychological thriller was screened to select members of the press, cast and crew, as well as members of the Third Church, Lekki, Lagos last Sunday.

A highly captivating and tear-jerking Nollywood flick, Dear Sister tells the story of two sisters, Isoken and Ifueko. Isoken’s marriage goes through a tough test, as the past comes calling when she invites her sister, Ifueko to live with her and James, her husband, who was once Ifueko’s suitor.

After several failed attempts to rekindle James’ feelings for her, a desperate Ifueko unleashes her malevolent intentions, dishing out high-octane suspense to viewers. The beauty of the movie lies in its well-told emotional twists that ultimately climax into doom, with subtle comic relief infused in the movie.

Speaking shortly after the screening, the writer cum producer of Dear Sister, Etinosa, said, “Dear Sister is a replica of real-life family issues put into play. Many women are going through unprintable issues in their homes occasioned by their own families and some by their husband’s family members. So, Dear Sister is a re-creation of a true African story. But as seen in one of the movie’s central themes, love will always prevail.”

The movie stars Etinosa Idemudia, Angela Eguavoen, Daniel K. Daniel, Ese Idia, Jennifer Osawe and Joshua Nnedu among others.