Rita Okoye

Etins Record Ltd has announced the signing of young talented artiste, Yarden who joins the family alongside Moriensound, Swayze.

Okereke Blessed Jordan, popularly known as Yarden is a singer and songwriter who comes from a music and entertainment enthusiastic family; the love for music was from a tender age.

He started from school and church performances and has always enjoyed the thrill of adding emotions to music.

19 year old Yarden has been doing music since 2018, but made it a profession in 2019.

The newest Male signee of Etins Record family was raised in Lagos but a native of Abia state.

YARDEN’s sound features a dark, groovy and ominous vibe, a new different sound for the world to accept and for the youths to relate to on an unlimited scale, we can’t wait for them to hit your playlists.

Etins Record Ltd team is obviously excited to be working with Yarden on the release of several new records, while also working on creating visuals that truly represent the artist.