Emma Jemegah

Football fans in Nigeria are in for a big thrill, as Samuel Eto’o Fils, one of Africa’s greatest football legends arrived in Lagos for the launch of the 2020 edition of Castle Africa 5s, the continental leg of the Trophy 5-A-Side Developmental Football tournament.

Eto arrived in Lagos yesterday and was received by the Trophy Lager team in company of International Breweries management and members of the sports media.

Castle Africa 5s is the continent’s biggest amateur 5-A-side football competition involving grassroots teams from several African countries in which the world’s largest brewer, ABInBev operates.

The competition, which started in 2016 in South Africa, with only six countries had grown bigger in scope and had Nigeria participated for the first time in the 2019 tournament, which held in Tanzania. Performing at their best, the Nigerian 5-A-Side team, after emerging winners of the local 5-A-Side tournament, organized by Trophy Lager, a foremost brand of International Breweries Plc, went ahead to clinch the continental trophy.