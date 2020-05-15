SOCCER lovers will have their day in the sun this weekend as CNN African Voices Changemakers features African football legend, Samuel Eto’o Fils, whose outstanding career serves as inspiration to young footballers across the world.
Eto’o, who is regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time after winning the African Player of the Year Award a record four
times, will be on the pro- gramme sponsored by telecommunications firm, Globa- com, which was incidentally the main sponsor of the CAF Awards when the football star emerged as the continent’s best.
himself as a top striker before leaving for one of the top clubs in Europe, Real Madrid, in 1997.
He joined Mallorca in 2000 and scored a record 70 goals before moving to FC Barcelona in 2004, where he won La Liga three times. He was a key member of the team, alongside Ronaldinho, that won the 2006 UEFA Champions League Final, with Eto’o scoring in the final.
