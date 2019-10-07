Regardless of the harsh business environment and plummeting consumer spending, eTranzact International Plc, an electronic and mobile payment processing company, grew its revenue by 59 per cent in 2018.

The financial statement presented to the shareholders at its 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently in Lagos shows that the company’s turnover increased from N11.68 billion in 2017 to N18.62 billion in 2018.

Speaking at the AGM, Chairman, Board of Directors of the company, Wole Abegunde, said eTranzact has entered into new strategic partnerships and created innovative products that would lead to even better performances in the coming years.

Abegunde said: “The company fully understands the benefits of strategic alliances and the potential business opportunities these can create. We have fostered new relationships, enhanced and deepened existing ones and explored newer opportunities within the ongoing associations with existing partners. We are positive that our alliances will lead to improved performances in the years ahead”

We are poised and committed to being a regional leader in the medium-term and in the long term, a global leader in electronic and mobile payment industry. To this end, we will continue to deliver secure, cost effective and innovative electronic and mobile payment services that are compliant with globally recognised standards.”

According to him, the company’s product, PocketMoni was honoured as the Mobile Money Operator of the Year by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Interbank Settlement System in 2018, will continue to adopt global best practices in its quest to become a leader in both regional and global markets.

The Chairman reinstated eTranzact’s unwavering commitment to strong corporate governance policies and robust risk management framework, which he said are critical to delivering superior value to all stakeholders.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Niyi Toluwalope, noted that the unprecedented growth in revenue was driven by the growth in the public sector business, the deepening of its financial inclusion and innovative product offerings. He added that the CBN’s renewed zeal to implement the cashless economy policy would help to consolidate the growth of the payment industry and that eTranzact would take advantage of it to showcase its exceptional solutions and deliver more value for its stakeholders.