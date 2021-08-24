Etsako Club 81, a non-political and socio- cultural association, in collaboration with Edo University, lyamho-Uzairue has conducted free medical screening where thousands of indigenes of Edo North Senatorial District were screened and treated for respiratory tract infections, eye disease, malaria endemic, HIV and tuberculosis, among others.

The medical mission, according to the President of Etsako Club 81, Dr. Mamudu Dako was in fulfilment of the promise made to Governor Godwin Obaseki in Lagos to assist the government improve the health of the people.

Speaking at the Moore Boulevard Hotel in Jattu, where the exercise kicked off, Dako said the decay of health facilities in Edo North over the years have negatively impacted the health of the people, mostly in rural areas.

He commended the Edo government for the upgrade and transformation of Auchi Central Hospital into a Teaching Hospital affiliated to Edo University Iyamho and called on well meaning individuals and corporate organisations to collaborate with the Club and government to address the worsening health challenges in Edo North.

Edo Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu described the exercise as timely and commended the club under the new leadership.