From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ward three, in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, has condemned the continuous attacks on the incumbent Senator of Edo North, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, by those it described as sponsored thugs and self- acclaimed factional leaders of the ward in spite of the existence of an elected chairman and executive members.

The ward 3 leadership, therefore, vowed never to be indifferent to the ongoing macabre dance by some political merchants to create division, tension, confusion and unrest in the affairs of the ward, in their inordinate desire to tear the party apart in fulfilment of their anti-party tendency which the leadership claim was already obvious.

“We the elected Ward 3 executive therefore called on the National and State leadership of the APC to urgently restrict the self acclaimed factional group from parading themselves as Chairman and leaders of ward 3 respectively, to avoid breakdown of law and order”, it said.

At an enlarged ward 3 Executive meeting at the weekend, the newly elected Chairman, Chief Lucky Agbudumhe, alleged that, “all malicious utterances against Senator Francis Alimikhena are propagated by those who ought to hide their faces in shame, but rather are not hiding their faces, but raising their voices in arrogance, to demand for another opportunity and right to return Edo North to Egypt and the era of rampage and wasteful spending, without development of the Senatorial district and it’s human resources.

“It is disappointing that some sponsored thugs went ahead to organize a gathering of cronies to reject the ambition of the Senator, even when the Senator has never indicated interest in 2023”, he said.

Besides, the leader of the ward frowned at mischievous and misleading publication against the Senator’s canvassers, even when such group does not exist, adding that Senator Alimikhena has not made any pronouncement to seek re-election in 2023, neither has he engaged any individual or group as canvassers.

“Democracy is a contest whoever thinks himself better than the Senator should be bold enough to challenge him in a primary election, rather than the ongoing move to force him out of the race to justify selfish interest.

“While we have resolved to remain law abiding, the leadership of APC ward 3 will not chicken out, if this issue escalates beyond this point. We wish to also remind the Senator’s detractors, that Senator Francis Alimikhena has offered a clean break from the corruption and poor representation that characterized Edo North, which laid siege to the development of the Senatorial district in the past.

“The incumbent Senator came as an awaited saviour to deliver Edo North from poor legislative leadership, by removing Edo North out of the grip and jinx of underdevelopment”, the ward 3 leaders added.

The party Exectives of the ward then passed a unanimous voice vote of confidence on Senator Francis Alimikhena and gave him (Alimikhena) two weeks grace and ultimatum to publicly declare his intention for re-election into the Senate in 2023.

They warned that he failed to do declare, “the good people of Edo North would consider engaging due process to seek a legal pronouncement compelling him not to deprive them of good governance to ensure that Edo North continues to enjoy his excellent senatorial leadership and the delivery of quality representation and democracy dividends”.

