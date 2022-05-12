As political aspirants gear up for their parties’ primaries, a frontline female aspirant for the Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo State, Zaynab Ikaz-Kassim, has said her interest to contest the ticket is to bring the dividends of democracy to the door steps of the people of the constituency.

Ikaz-Kassim, who is vying on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), declared her intention to run shortly after she picked her expression of interest and nomination forms, also lament that past representation had pauperised the people at the constituency and promised to change the narrative if given the opportunity.

Speaking with newsmen in Benin, she said: “Earlier today, I picked up my expression of interest and nomination forms to run for the House of Representatives to represent Etsako Federal Constituency.

“This decision was borne out of my desire to be the voice of my people and to represent them at the National Assembly.

“Over the past years, my people have been poorly represented and I believe I have the capacity to swing the odds in their favour and ensure the dividends of democracy, which have been flying over our heads since 1999 will indeed reach our people.

“It is heart-warming to see people of high calibre having shown interest to participate in this political season, I wish us all a good run,” she said.