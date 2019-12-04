‎The leaders also re-affirmed the suspension of the chairman of ward 10, Stephen Oshawo and Deputy State Chairman, Asekhome Kenneth, for alleged anti-party activities.

Besides, they dismissed the purported suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by those they described as ‘some agents of the state government’.

The ward chairman was suspended by 23 of the 28-member committee, over alleged failure to call ward meetings in the past six months among other allegations.

The Ward 10 executives in a communique, passed a vote of absolute confidence on Comrade Oshiomhole as the National Chairman and leader of the party (APC).

‎”This resolution was arrived at because of Oshiomhole’s antecedents in Edo State when he was Governor for eight years, he transformed the entire state, he made the common man to reap the dividends of Democracy”, the communique said.

Speaking at the meeting, the Etsako West local government Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Umoru Akokhia, who also doubles as the chairman of the APC chairmen in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, said the suspension of Ward 10 chairman and other executives were in order having followed the due process as stipulated by the party’s constitution.

“As the Local government chairman of our great party APC, I support the ward in the suspension of the ward chairman, Mr Stephen Oshawo and other executive members.

“Over a year now, the ward chairman has not called for meetings. In the last general election he played anti-party to the detriment of our great party. He is not on ground in the ward, very disrespectful and factionalizing the party.

“We the local government executive committee and leaders of ward 10, pass a vote of absolute confidence on the National Chairman and also coming from his ward is a welcome development that the National Chairman is a grassroot man.

“When he was the governor for eight years, he carried everybody along in his developmental strides, roads, schools were upgraded and constructed, youths and women were empowered, the state moved from dilapidated state to a developed state and became the envy of other states.

“For the first time, APC is in the leadership in the Senate and House of Representatives. Edo State has two Ministers and chairman of NDDC. Oshiomhole has never lost his unit, ward or local government, not even one opposition vote in his unit unlike the state governor, Godwin Obaseki who lost his ward, Local Government and senatorial district in the last general election. There is no doubt that Oshiomhole deserves the absolute vote of confidence passed on him by his own people”, Akokhia said‎.