Tony Udemba

It was all glitz and glamour at the recent s Ambassadorial Peace Awards ceremony which took place recently at Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos.

The event which was organised by the US-based non-governmental organisation International Human Rights Peace Commission (IHRPC), attracted the crème de la crème of the Nigerian society, including guests from other countries.

Among notable Nigerians honoured on the occasion with the highly treasured “Peace Ambassador Awards” were the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago; Etsu Nupe, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar; Emir of Borgu kingdom, Dr. Muhammad Sani Dantoro; HRH Dr. Valentine Akpati and Oba Jamiu Adewale.

In his speech at the event, the African representative of IHRPC, Amb Emmanuel Obitex Ngoka, expressed delight at the large turn up of guests, saying that this year’s edition of the awards was the second time the event would be held in Africa after its premier edition in Ghana in 2018. He described Peace Ambassadors as those whose lives exemplify the ideals of living for the benefit of others. According to him, ” the awardees are those who are dedicated to the promotion of universal moral values, strong family life, interfaith cooperation, international harmony, United Nations renewal, including being responsible for establishing global culture of peace and empowerment of the young people. Ngoka, who is also the African Director, Helping Hands International, stated that “by organising the event in Nigeria, the body will be truly promoting the culture of peace, humanitarian and selfless services amongst Nigerians, for the benefit of Nigerians and the entire world.”

He noted that all over the world Peace Ambassadors are highly respected, given their humane and inspiring roles towards the realisation of hope for all humanities, irrespective of religious affinity, nationality, gender, political views and other differences.

“It is hilarious and memorable that the International Human Rights of Peace Commission, with global headquarters in Florida, USA, has found these distinguished Nigerians worthy to be honoured with the prestigious Peace Ambassadors Awards for their inspiring roles in society. For this and more, we commend our global President, Amb Pedrito Marrero and his team for the good work they are doing, while assuring them of our unalloyed commitment and support to move the ideals of IHRPC forward.” The chairman of the occasion, HRH, Dr. Valentine Akpati, spoke on the need for the promotion of peace, humanitarian services and family values, enjoined the awardees to see their new roles as a call to impact positively in society.

Lagos lawyer, Chief Ladi Williams, SAN, who represented Amb Pedrito Marrero, congratulated the awardees, and tasked them to work in accordance with the ideals of the organisation which promotes unity, peace, love and humanitarian services.

Highlights of the occasion include, musical display by aspiring artiste, cultural dance and the bestowment of awards on over 30 distinguished Nigerians.

Other awardees on the occasion were Oba Akintola Akinrera Latiiri, Prince Mohammed Ishaq, Prof. Taiwo Emmanuel Oluwatoyin, Chief Fabian Nwankwo, Otunba Adebayo Babajide, Dr. Chiazor Precious Afaoma, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Tsauri, Anthony Udemba, CSP Taiwo Kasumu and Barr. Ogbeide Kingsley Ukumhen.

Also honoured were Prince Isaac Ozioma Alocha, Fredrick Onyebuchi Nwogbo, Oliver Timothy, Mrs Olulemisi Abosede Awe, Akintola Mathew Adeoba, Koffi Idowu-Nuel, Chief Emeka Sesu Chukwuma, Jane Uju Odigboh, Lizzy Ochanya Yaro, amongst others.