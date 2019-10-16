Tony Udemba

The United States of America-based humanitarian and peace non-governmental organisation (NGO), International Human Rights Peace Commission, (IHRPC), will on Saturday, October 19, 2019 honour some prominent Nigerians with the prestigious Ambassador of Peace Awards, as a part of its global advocacy for human rights, peace and humanitarian services in Africa and across the world.

The event with the theme “Ambassadorial Peace Awards 2019,” slated to hold at the Golden Tulip Hotels, Festac Town, Lagos, is billed to attract the crème de la crème of the society.

Speaking during the unveiling of the names of the awardees at a media briefing in Lagos, the African Co-ordinator, IHRPC, Amb Obioma Emmanuel Ngoka, stated that the international president of the organisation, Amb Pedrito Marrero and other leaders of the body would be attending the occasion from the United States.

According to him, “this year’s edition of the awards is the second time the organisation will be holding Africa. The 1st edition took place in Ghana in 2018.”

He stated that Peace Ambassadors are those whose lives exemplify the ideals of living for the benefit of others. He further stated that the awardees are those who are dedicated to the promotion of universal moral values, strong family life, interfaith cooperation, international harmony, United Nations renewal, including being responsible for establishing a global culture of peace and empowerment of young people.

Ngoka maintained that by organising the event in Nigeria, the American organisation, “will be truly promoting the culture of peace, humanitarian and selfless services amongst Nigerians, for the benefit of Nigerians and the entire world.”

He announced the names of those to be bestowed with the prestigious Peace Ambassador Awards as the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago, Etsu Nupe, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, Emir of Borgu Kingdom, Dr. Muhammad Sani Dantoro, Eze Valentine Akpati, Oba Jamiu Adewale, and Eze Ugonna Ukachukwu Iriele.

Other awardees are Oba Akintola Akinrera Latiiri, Prince Mohammed Ishaq, Prof. Taiwo Emmanuel Oluwatoyin, Chief Fabian Nwankwo, Otunba Adebayo Babajide, Dr. Chiazor Precious Afaoma, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Tsauri, Anthony Udemba, CSP Taiwo Kasumu and Barr. Ogbeide Kingsley Ukumhen, amongst others.