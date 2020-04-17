The Swedish Football Association have slammed a five-year ban on former Super Eagles’ midfielder, Dickson Etuhu, for attempted match-fixing.

The ban will run till April 13, 2025.

The football association announced: “The suspension means that the convicted person is not allowed to participate in any form of organised sporting activities within any special sports association within the Swedish Sports Federation and the suspension includes training, competition, training and exercising assignments.”

Former Fulham star, Etuhu, who featured at both the 2010 World Cup and AFCON, was freed by the court for attempting to fix a match involving his then club AIK Solna and IFK Goteborg.