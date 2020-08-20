Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union (EU) under its Erasmus+ programme, has awarded scholarship to over 90 Nigerians to study in European universities.

The EU delegation to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

The scholarship awarded to young Nigerians,was for various master degree programmes in universities across Europe under the Erasmus Mundus joint master degrees programme.

“This prestigious international study programme is part of the EU’s flagship educational and training programme, Erasmus+, which supports education, training, youth and sport in Europe. The latest number of beneficiaries is the highest to receive the scholarship in a single year, and represents a 125 percent increase from the number that benefited from the programme last year. Each of the over 90 students will study for and earn a masters degree to be jointly awarded by a consortium of top grade European universities,” EU said.

Commenting on the award, Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, said the scholarship reflected the EU’s strong commitment to expanding opportunities for Nigerians.