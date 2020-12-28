The 27 European Union (EU) ambassadors on Monday began the process to provisionally applying the post-Brexit agreement with Britain starting Jan. 1, an EU presidency spokesperson said.

Spokesperson for the German presidency of the Council of the EU, Sebastian Fischer said this on Twitter.

“EU Ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement as of Jan. 1, 2021,” Fischer said.

Analysts say after a trade deal between the European Union and Britain was only thrashed out on Dec. 24, time is too short for the agreement to be ratified in time.

Britain will leave the EU’s single market and customs union on Jan. 1 after an 11-month transition period runs out.

The European Parliament will still have to give the green light, as this will only happen in the new year, making the provisional application necessary.

The European Commission has suggested a provisional application period until Feb. 28 to give the parliament time to vet the agreement.

Britain also still needs to ratify the agreement and to that end, London has recalled its parliament for Dec. 30.

To launch the written procedure to allow for the provisional application in itself requires at least informal unanimity; a positive decision is therefore likely.

It is expected on Tuesday afternoon.

The envisaged free trade deal means that there will be no tariffs and quotas imposed between the bloc and Britain.

The agreement also sets out a host of other issues, including fisheries, security, and competition clauses. (dpa/NAN)