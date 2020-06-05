(dpa/NAN)

The European Union (EU) and Britain will on Friday end their fourth round of negotiations on a post-Brexit trade agreement.

The EU’s lead negotiator, Michel Barnier, has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m., and the British side will also speak.

Expectations are subdued.

The previous three rounds of talks have resulted in little progress made from either side.

At stake is the trade and partnership agreement for the period after Brexit’s transition phase expires at the end of 2020.

Britain formally left the EU at the end of January but is still in the EU internal market and the customs union.

If no agreement is reached within the deadline, there is the threat of a severe economic break.

Customs duties and other trade barriers would then come into force.

Both sides had planned to achieve tangible interim results by now.

At a summit meeting scheduled to be held this month, an initial assessment of the talks is to be made, and a decision taken on possibly extending the transitional phase.