Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union has condoled with both the Nigerian and Chadian governments over Tuesday’s attacks on nationals of both countries in the Lake Chad region.

The European Union High Representative/Vice-President, Josep Borrell, commiserated with the governments in a statement released in Brussels and made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States.

Borrel noted that the Boko Haram terrorist attacks in the Lake Chad region left around 150 members of Chadian and Nigerian security forces dead and many injured.

The European Union further said civilians, including women and children, have also been killed or wounded, admitting that there was no justification for such an outrageous act of terror which the European Union strongly condemned.

“The European Union stands united with the Chadian and Nigerian governments and people in the fight against terrorism. We will win this fight together and every attack of this kind reinforces our determination to increase our efforts even more.

“Attacks against civilians and military are increasing in the Sahel region. They are a daily reality for millions of persons. The European Union will continue supporting the efforts of the countries of the region towards increased security and stability, as well as in answering the needs of the populations in particular in the most fragile areas,” the European Union said.