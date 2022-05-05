From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The European Union has so far committed a total of €167.060 billion since February 24 when Russia launched an unprovoked war against Ukraine.

In April, €9.1 billion was raised for people fleeing the Russian invasion, inside Ukraine and abroad including €1 billion from the European Commission. On top of that, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced an additional €1 billion in loan to cover the needs of the people displaced by the invasion.

Another €143 million was equally made available for humanitarian aid projects to help civilians affected by the war in Ukraine.

“This includes €130 million for Ukraine and €13 million for Moldova respectively, to provide assistance to people fleeing Ukraine. This EU humanitarian aid provides food, water, healthcare, shelter and helps cover people’s basic needs.

“Also, €330 million went to an emergency support programme that helps to secure access to basic goods and services, such as education, healthcare and food. It also helps to protect the population, both internally displaced people and their host communities and supports small and medium enterprises and agriculture. Another important goal is to reconstruct civilian small-scale infrastructure, ensure energy security, and strengthen cyber security, media freedom and actions against disinformation.

“Seven weeks since the beginning of the war, we have witnessed some of humanity’s worst moments. But we have also witnessed hope. In addition to the warm welcome the refugees have received around Europe, the EU has shown its solidarity with Ukraine and its people in many different ways” a document obtained from European Union’s website said, adding that the EU Civil Protection Mechanism is channelling aid to Ukraine from 29 countries.

“This includes items such as first aid kits, protective clothing, disinfectants as well as tents, fire-fighting equipment, power generators and water pumps.

“Moldova also activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to support people fleeing Ukraine to their country. Eighteen EU member states, plus Norway, have offered various assistance to Moldova, including shelter, hygiene kits and power generators. The commission has also coordinated civil protection assistance for Poland, Slovakia and Czechia to help Ukrainian refugees. Poland has received support from France, Denmark, Germany, Austria and Belgium via the mechanism, receiving shelter equipment and medical supplies” the statement, noted.