The European Union (EU) has donated COVID-19 response items, including food and non food items worth N18 million to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for onward distribution to victims of human trafficking, rape and other domestic violence at various NAPTIP shelter.

The items was presented by officials of the Action Against Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria (A-TIPSOM) and The International Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP) in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Institutional Coordinator of FIIAPP/A-TIPSOM, Jose Antonio Nsang Andeme, said the intervention was meant to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on trafficked persons.

Director General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, appreciated the intervention and assured the items would be justly distributed to the target benefactors.