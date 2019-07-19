European Union (EU) Programme Manager to Nigeria, Laolu Olawumi, said 250 million Euros had been earmarked to empower women in line with the 2030 agenda in Africa.

Olawumi, disclosed this in an interview on the sideline of the UN and EU spotlight initiative workshop in Abuja.

According to her, the EU-UN joint Spotlight Initiative is a global initiative focused on eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls.

“Spotlight initiative is a global initiative that has attracted 500 million dollars and several countries have been selected across some continents in the world, to benefit from the grant.

“In Africa, “Nigeria is one of the countries that have been selected, an envelope of 250 million dollars has been agreed for countries around Africa.

“ “In Nigeria, further envelop has been earmarked, which would be soon confirmed,’’ she said.

Also, Ms. Patience Ekeoba, an official of the UN Women, disclosed that the funds earmarked for Africa would be allocated to Nigeria, Liberia, Niger, Malawi, Mozambique, Mali, Zimbabwe and Uganda for the Implementation of the initiative.

Ekeoba, added that the overall vision of the initiative “is to achieve a “Nigeria, where all women and girls are free from violence and harmful practices’’.

On his part, Mr Kwasi Amankwaah, Head of UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, said the EU-UN joint initiative was launched in 2017, to focus on eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls.

Amankwaah, therefore, called on participants to assist in eradicating violence, harmful practices that are related to sexual and reproductive health as well as the rights of women in the society. (NAN)