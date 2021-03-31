From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The European Union has donated livelihood kits to 1,370 Borno youths for baking and tailoring as part of the support for response, recovery and resilience of people affected by over a decade insurgency in the area.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, who flagged-off the distribution in Maiduguri, the capital, commended EU and its implementing partner, Plan International, for their commitment to building resilience of the people of the state wrecked by the violence.

‘I am sure this will help to boost the economy of our state and help the youth to be self-reliant,’ Zulum, represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resetlement, Alhaji Abbah Yusuf, said.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the opportunity provided through the EU support, to build financial base for themselves. He also urged them not to sell off the kits bit deploy then for maximum use.

EU Coordination Team Leader Kabiru Abass disclosed that the union was supporting 21 out of 27 local governments in the states.

‘We are here to support the programmes of the government in helping vulnerable people in their various communities. Plan International led consortium is one of the 15 interventions of the EU in Borno state,’ he disclosed.

Interim Country Director of Plan International Nigeria Mr Robert Komakech explained that the support was being given to 1,370 beneficiaries out of the 2400 youths selected for the first phase of the livelihood support project.

The items distributed included tailoring kit for 455 beneficiaries, cap making kits to 193 boys and girls, food processing kits for 125 persons, baking kits for 100 persons, kits for salons for 248 youth and ground-nut oil processing kits for 106 young people.

Others are shoe making kits for 104 persons and soap making kits for 139 youths.